Pakistan condemns Indian forces' state terrorism in occupied Kashmir: Munir

(Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the world body Munir Akram said that India is continuing state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.



Speaking at the General Assembly’s Second Committee, the representative has urged the international community to take notice of Indian atrocities in Kashmir. Pakistan condemns every kind of terrorism, he clarified.



Munir Akram also said that Pakistan has called for ensuring vaccine equity to defeat the coronavirus pandemic globally. The pandemic has illustrated the oneness of humanity, he stated.



The representative said Pakistan welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Global Development Initiative, with the hope that both developing and industrial countries will join together within the framework of this important Initiative to advance the Sustainable Development Goals and promote a common future of prosperity for all nations and peoples.



He also called for addressing tax havens and tax abuse, especially by multinational corporations and a universal UN intergovernmental forum to enable developing countries to generate adequate domestic revenues to finance the SDGs.