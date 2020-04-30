President accepts resign of the NAB's deputy chairman

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Arif Alvi on Wednesday accepted the resignation of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB deputy chairman tended his resignation two days ago and forwarded to the president.

Meanwhile, the president has accepted the resignation of Hussain Asghar as NAB deputy chairman. In this regard, the Ministry of Law and Justice has also issued the notification of acceptance of the resignation of NAB Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar.

On the other hand, the reasons for the resignation of the NAB deputy chairman have not been revealed.