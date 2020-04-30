Farrukh regrets PML-N leadership targeting security institutions to hide corruption

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has regretted the PML (N) leadership is targeting the security institutions to hide their corruption.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said Nawaz Sharif plundered the national exchequer and procured properties abroad. “We will not allow you to hide by attacking institutions. If there is anything other than Calibri font and Qatari letter, bring it to the fore.

He said Sharif family was provided fair trial opportunity but they had nothing to present before the courts in their defence.

The minister said PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz is hiding behind adjournments in the courts. He said the courts should hear their corruption cases on daily basis.