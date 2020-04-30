Punjab CM removes Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan as Punjab govt spokesman

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday has removed Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan from the post of Punjab government spokesman.

According to sources, the CM has appointed Hasaan Khawar as new spokesperson of the provincial government.

A notification stating, “Chief Minister has been pleased to appoint Mr. Hasaan Khawar, Special Assistant to CM on Information and Special Initiatives, as Official Spokesperson of Government of the Punjab” has also been issued.

Earlier in August, 2021, Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan was appointed as spokesman of Punjab government.