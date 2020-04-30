ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday has called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to discuss matters of mutual interest.



During the meeting, PM Imran said that all stakeholders should be taken into confidence regarding census. He said institutions are independent in the present government.



He said that electronic voting machines will bring transparency in the elections and emphasized the need for raising awareness about the positive impact of the EVMs on the electoral process.



The MQM delegation said the government and allied parties are playing an effective role for development of Sindh especially Karachi.



The delegation commended Prime Minister Imran Khan for federal government’s projects of public transport and infrastructure in Karachi.