ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday has said that she and her father Nawaz Sharif were jailed due to Panama Papers.



Talking to media in Islamabad, the PML-N leader said that elected prime minister was presented before the Joint Investigation team (JIT) in Panama case. The process of my bail was deliberately made difficult before elections, she added.



Maryam Nawaz said that the government had tried to weaken PML-N by stealing the general elections of 2018.



Former PM Nawaz Sharif was disqualified over Iqama, not Panama reference and case against me was registered on the basis of political engineering, she went on to say.



She said that Pakistan which was developing in PML-N’s tenure is now facing crises. The elected government of PML-N was forcefully dissolved by carrying out conspiracies, Maryam Nawaz revealed.



Earlier, Islamabad High Court (IHC) registrar office had raised objections over new petition of seeking annulment of Avenfield reference verdict.

The registrar office stated that Maryam Nawaz has mentioned the same appeal which she had already filed in the main plea. The office also stated that PML-N leader can only list fresh grounds after getting permission from the court.