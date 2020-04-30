Railway track was blown up in a bomb blast near Pad Eidan railway station in Noshero Feroz district

NOSHERO FEROZ (Dunya News) - Sir Syed Express escaped a major disaster as railway track was blown up in a bomb blast near Pad Eidan railway station in Noshero Feroz district in Sindh province on Wednesday morning, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the explosive device went off few minutes earlier before the arrival of Sir Syed Express. At least two and a half feet railway track was blown up in the blast.

According to sources, rail traffic on the Up Railway Track was suspended after the blast. Railway officials and and a heavy contingent of police along with bomb disposal squad (BDS) experts reached the spot after the explosion.

