Farogh Nasim said consultations would be held with Shahbaz Sharif for appointment of new NAB chief.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Law Minister Farogh Nasim on Tuesday said that opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif would be consulted on the NAB amendment ordinance, Dunya News reported.

“The law says to consult opposition leader, so consultation with opposition leader is not a wrong thing. The issue only arises when the constitution is violated. There is no violation of the constitution in any way. If there is a deadlock in the matter, the matter will be referred to the parliamentary committee.”

The law minister said that the new amendment being brought will not give an opportunity to the opposition to make an issue. “The word "non-extensible" is being removed in the new ordinance,” he added.

He further said that a draft of the NAB Amendment Ordinance has been prepared on the directions of the Prime Minister, adding that NAB will not deal tax cases. “The tax cases will be sent to the FBR, Farogh Nasim said.”

He said that Justice Javed Iqbal will continue as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, till the new appointment and added that consultations would be held with opposition leader for the appointment of new the NAB chief.

