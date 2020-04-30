Sindh Governor that K-IV project has been started by the federal government.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Governor Sindh Dr Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will form government in Sindh after general elections in 2023, Dunya News reported.

Addressin a ceremony in Karachi, Sindh Governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been fighting for the people of Pakistan and added the promises made to the people of Karachi would be fulfilled.

He said that K-IV project (Major water supply project for Karachi) has been started by the federal government which is expected to be completed in 2023. He said the Green Line bus service will provide the best transport facilities to the people of Karachi very soon.

