ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – PTI Senator Faisal Vawda said that he should be probed first as a test case in Pandora Papers leaks.

It is pertinent to mention here that Vawda was named among other federal cabinet members, politicians in a massive leak of financial documents in Pandora Papers.

The senator took his Twitter on Tuesday and welcomed the formation of a high-level commission that will probe all Pakistanis named in Pandora Papers scandal saying he should be probed first as a test case.

“Only Imran Khan can take bold decision of Pandora Papers inquiry. I welcome it and request PM Imran Khan to direct the inquiry team to work 12-14 hours on [a] daily basis and bring the results in 5 days and [the] nation should see it,” he tweeted.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan set up a high-level cell to investigate roughly 700 Pakistanis, including the cabinet ministers, retired generals and businessmen, who were named in the Pandora Papers.

In a follow-up tweet, Vawda said he was ready to accept any punishment awarded to him if he was found guilty. “But also tell if I’m proven right what will be the punishment for so called investigative journalists for misrepresenting facts, defaming and sensitisation???,” he added.

Monis Elahi denies allegation of owning offshore company



Reacting to his offshore company and Pandora leaks, Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi denied the allegations of owning an offshore company.

Taking to Twitter, Elahi wrote: "I do not own any offshore company nor do I have any assets which have not been declared." The minister further said that he refutes "all assertions to the contrary."