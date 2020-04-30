Protesters tried to enter the building of PMC

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Police have baton-charged and fired tear gas on doctors protesting outside Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) in the federal capital.

According to details, the protesters tried to enter the building of the commission and when police tried to stop them, the doctors hurled stones at the personnel and also tortured SP Nosherwan.

It merits mention that doctors are protesting against National Licensing Exam (NLE).The protestors say that the exam will an additional burden on them.

The doctors have also demanded that MDCAT should be taken by UHS instead of PMC.