FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - A fire has erupted in the building of a private bank’s main branch located at Circular Road.

According to rescue officials, the blaze erupted at the seventh floor of the building, which is difficult to access; however operation is underway with the help of cranes.

Several fire trucks and rescue teams are busy trying to control the fire and rescue employees of the bank, who rushed to the roof after the blaze erupted.