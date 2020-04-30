LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar says the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believes in progress of all areas of the country.

Talking to members of the Punjab Assembly, he stressed the need for team work to serve people of the province.

He said that the government brought improvement in administrative affairs of the province by introducing good governance.

The Chief Minister while criticizing the negative politics of the opposition, said the opposition is busy in point scoring.