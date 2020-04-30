ECP reserves verdict on case regarding local bodies polls in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday has reserved verdict on a case regarding local bodies elections in Islamabad.

During the proceedings, home secretary said they are in contact with law ministry and that the elections will be carried out within six months.



Responding to the statement of home secretary, ECP member from Sindh said that you had earlier assured to arrange elections in one month now, you are asking for more time.

Home secretary said legislation takes time and that Federal Cabinet has already approved new law.