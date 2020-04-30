ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday has discussed Afghanistan situation with his Kenyan counterpart Raychelle Awuor Omamo.



In a telephonic conversation, both the leaders deliberated upon other matters of mutual interest. On the occasion, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan gives importance to its friendly ties with Kenya.



Pakistan wants to boost economic, trade and defence relations with Kenya, he expressed.



The foreign minister has also requested the Kenyan counterpart to facilitate Pakistanis present in Nairobi to travel to Saudi Arabia.

