ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal cabinet will meet today (Tuesday) in Islamabad to discuss country’s economic and political situation, Dunya News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. The cabinet will discuss a seven-point agenda during the meeting.

According to sources, the issue of Pakistani personalities and companies listed in the Pandora Papers will also be discussed in the meeting of the Federal Cabinet. Possible action against the induviduals included in the Cabinet Papers will also be discussed.

Sources said the cabinet members will also be consulted on the appointment of Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The cabinet will approve a reduction in the sentences of prisoners on Eid Milad-un-Nabi on the summary of the Interior Ministry. Sentences of prisoners involved in corruption, murder and rape will not be reduced.

The Cabinet will ratify the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE). The ratification of the decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation is also on the agenda.

