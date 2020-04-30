The committee formed to mull over the amendment in the NAB ordinance met on Monday.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The committee formed to mull over the amendment in the NAB ordinance has finalized a draft of recommendations for the appointment of chairman National Accountability Bureau and will be present to Prime Minister Imran Khan today (Tuesday), Dunya News reported.

According to sources, a committee formed to mull over the amendment in the NAB ordinance met on Monday with Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Adviser on Accountability Shahzad Akbar in attendance.

The committee members considered the amendment in the NAB ordinance and prepared a draft of recommendations to be presented before the prime minister on Tuesday.

