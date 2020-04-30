Shehbaz Sharif terms increase in electricity prices as cruelty

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has termed raising electricity prices as cruelty.

Despite the claims of the federal government to reduce inflation, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), announced to increase the price of electricity by Rs 1.65 per unit.

Shehbaz Sharif said that increase in inflation, electricity, gas, petrol prices are constantly falling on the people like a lightning strike.

He said that the incumbent government has only given inflation to the people in their three years, adding that the rise in the price of everything from food to beverages is a never-ending cycle of corruption and incompetence.

He said that every decision of the government is dawning with a new bad day for the nation. The rising sun of inflation will set with the fall of the government, he added.