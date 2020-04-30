LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday has lashed out at Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and said that he had made fake promises to the nation.



In a statement, the PML-N leader said that the premier should have presented the resignations of the ministers mentioned in the Pandora Papers during today’s speech..



The reaction came after Pandora Papers, an investigation uncovering financial secrets held by high-profile individuals across the world, included the names of more than 700 Pakistanis.



The leaked documents revealed that key politicians including federal cabinet members, opposition party leaders, “have secretly owned an array of companies”.



The names of Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi, Senator Faisal Vawda, Ishaq Dar’s son, PPP’s Sharjeel Memon, the brother of Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar, PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan, among others, with alleged links to offshore companies, were listed in the Pandora Papers.



Axact’s CEO Shoaib Sheikh, Raja Nadir Pervez, Mohammad Ali Tabba, Mir Khalid Adam, some business and banking personalities were also named in the papers.



The names of two sons of former air chief Abbas Khattak, of Hassan Latif son-in-law of Lt Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool, businessman Tariq Saeed Sehgal and wife of Lt Gen (retd) Shafaat Ullah were also surfaced in the Pandora leaks.