NORTH WAZIRISTAN (Dunya News) – Terrorists on Monday have targeted a checkpost of security forces in North Waziristan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), sepoy Muhammad Amir Iqbal has embraced martyrdom during the attack.

The military media wing further told that the security forces immediately retaliated the attack. Area clearance is in progress to eliminate any terrorist found in the area.