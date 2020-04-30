Pandora Papers exposed more layers of Nawaz, Zardari corruption: Fawad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said that Pandora Papers have exposed more layers of corruption of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

In a tweet, he said that Sharjeel Memon and Ali Dar, son-in-law of Nawaz Sharif and son of Ishaq Dar, had no status of their own.

— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 3, 2021

In fact they were the custodians of Nawaz Sharif and Zardari’s ill gotten money, he added.

Fawad Hussain said the nation first saw their real faces exposed in Panama papers and now again in Pandora Papers.

In another tweet he said that the latest information is that there are five offshore companies in the name of Junaid Safdar, son of Maryam Nawaz.