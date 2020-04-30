If any wrongdoing is established we will take appropriate action, says Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Reacting to the shocking revelation of Pandora Papers, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan announced to investigate all Pakistanis involved in Pandora Papers.

Taking to twitter, the prime minister said that his government will investigate all citizens mentioned in the Pandora Papers. “If any wrongdoing is established we will take appropriate action. I call on the international community to treat this grave injustice as similar to the climate change crisis,” he added.

“We welcome the Pandora Papers exposing the ill-gotten wealth of elites, accumulated through tax evasion and corruption and laundered out to financial “havens”. The UN SG s Panel FACTI calculated a staggering $7 trillion in stolen assets parked in largely offshore tax havens,” PM Khan said in another tweet.

In another tweet, Imran Khan said, “If unchecked, inequalities between rich and poor states will increase as poverty rises in the latter. This in turn will lead to a flood of economic migration from the poor to the rich states, causing further economic and social instability across the globe.”