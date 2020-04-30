Diamer Basha Dam most significant for sustainable development in Pakistan: Chairman Wapda

CHILAS (Dunya News) - The Chairman Water and Power Development Authority Muzamil Hussain visited site of Diamer Basha Dam project in Chilas on Sunday.

The Commander of 10 Corps and Director General of Frontier Works Organization were also accompanying him during the visit.

They inspected ongoing construction work at different projects of the Dam.

Talking on the occasion, the Chairman WAPDA said that Diamer Basha Damis is one of the most significant projects for sustained development in Pakistan.

He said it would provide water for agriculture, mitigate floods and generate low cost electricity.