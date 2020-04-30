MULTAN (Dunya News) – Several political leaders have joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) during opposition leader of Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz’s visit to South Punjab.

According to details, PPP leader Ishaq Bacha from Multan and Akhtar Ali from Muzaffargarh have joined the PML-N while former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Sher Ali Gorchani also joined the party and expressed full confidence in leadership of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Brigadier (retd) Qaiser Mahe from Multan also joined the party along with his supporters and said that PML-N is biggest party of Pakistan and he is proud to be part of it.

All leaders, who joined the party criticized the policies of government and said that inflation and unemployment have taken a toll on the masses while PML-N did exemplary work for South Punjab during its tenure.