ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Another global scandal same like Panama Papers is set to unfold as the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) will release Pandora Papers (Panama-2) tomorrow (Sunday).

According to the details garnered, another Panama Papers-style global scandal is set to be surfaced. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) will release 11.9 million documents on Sunday night. This global investigation will surpass even the Panama Papers of 2016. As many as 600 journalists and 150 media organizations from 117 countries have participated in this investigation.

According to ICIJ, the Pandora Papers project includes financial details of important personalities from 117 countries. Two Pakistani journalists also included in the investigation of Pandora Papers.

It was also reported that the Pandora Papers also includes financial details of several Pakistani personalities.

Earlier in 2017, the Panama Paper had leaked in 2015 exposed names of many important and famous personalities linking them to off-shore companies. The leak also created a havoc in Pakistan where ruling party PMLN’s Sharif family had been at the forefront of the resulting trial from the papers.

In April 2016, a German newspaper reported on the Panama Papers leaks that stirred the world into a controversy on the off shore companies of many important personalities.

According to Dunya News, the report exposed names of many politicians, professional athletes, and other important people that had off shore companies which included the name of Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif including his children, Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz and Mariam Nawaz. Pakistan Peoples Party’s members including former Interior Minister Rehman Malik and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto were among the list.

Hussain Nawaz son of PM Nawaz Sharif was also among the names of Pakistanis who were named in Panama leaks

The controversy had led to a wide-scale call for investigation into offshore companies of all major personalities, specifically the politicians and those holding public office.

