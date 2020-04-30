LAHORE (Dunya News) – As the devastating news of the legendary Umer Sharif’s demise engulf the entire subcontinent in grief, the politicians bid farewell and remember the glorious legacy of “a legend”.

Veteran comedian Umer Sharif passed away in Germany, local media reported on Saturday. The renowned artist was travelling to the US for treatment. He was 66.

In their statements, the political leaders have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned actor Umer Sharif and prayed that Allah grant him a high position in heaven.

Condolences pour in for Umer Sharif



Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of famous actor and comedian Umer Sharif.

In a condolence message, he prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said Umer Sharif throughout his life spread happiness and smiles on faces of millions of people.

The artistic services of Umer Sharif would be remembered for a long time to come, he added.

Fawad Chaudhry

In his message on twitter, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran comedian Umer Sharif.

The minister said the actor, who always distributed smiles on the faces of people of all ages, has left for his eternal abode.

He said the nation paid the best tribute to its artist talent and proved that they love art and artists. He remarked that Umer Sharif’s name would always be written in golden letters in the encyclopedia of fine arts of Pakistan.

Asad Umar

“Umer Sharif, who had the God-given ability to put a smile on everyone s face, saddened everyone with his demise. May Allah bless Paradise,” Minister for Planning and NCOC chairman Asad Umer said while expressing sorrow over the death of legendary comedian.

Shehbaz Sharif

Opposition Leader in National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of legendary comedian Umer Sharif.

“The one who made everyone laugh, everyone cried today for him. Umer Sharif was a well-known and accomplished artist of Pakistan all over the world and his space can never be filled,” the former Punjab chief minister maintained.

“May Allah Almighty grant him a high position in Paradise and grant patience to his family and loved ones. Amen,” he said.

﻿Chaudhry Sarwar

Expressing condolences on the demise of Umer Sharif, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar paid homage to the services of Umar Sharif in the field of art and said that his services to the field of art will always be remembered.

Imran Ismail

In a statement, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail paid tribute to the deceased, saying, “The one who used to spread smiles on people’s faces has left everyone grieving today. Umer Sharif was big name in Pakistan’s film, television and theatre industry.

“I had met him numerous times and besides being a good artist, he was an excellent human being. I pray that Allah grants Umer Sharif the highest place in Jannah,” the governor added.

﻿Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar while expressing regret over the demise of stage actor Umer Sharif said that the news of the demise of Omar Sharif has saddened millions of fans.

﻿Murad Ali Shah

﻿Expressing grief over the demise of great comedian, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that Umer Sharif was a great actor and his services in the field of comedy would be remembered in the world.

Umer Sharif s demise is great tragedy for arts of subcontinent: Maryam



In a message on Twitter, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that the demise of Pakistani legendary comedian cum actor

Umer Sharif is a great tragedy for the arts of the subcontinent.

“The space of a legend that had been spreading smiles and happiness for decades may never be filled. May Allah grant patience to the bereaved and loved ones of Umer Sharif as well as grant the actor a place in Paradise. Amen,” she tweeted.

﻿Faisal Vawda

﻿Senator Faisal Vawda also expressed grief over the demise of legendary actor Umer Sharif.

﻿In his message on social networking site Twitter, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Shahbaz Gill said that he is deeply saddened by the demise of the legendary comedian. “May Allah have mercy on Umer Sharif. If they win the hearts of viewers from generation to generation, they will live forever in the hearts of the people.

﻿Farrukh Habib

﻿In a tweet, State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib said Umer Sharif was legendary actor who made Pakistan famous in the world of comedy. He said the work and memories of the deceased would be remembered forever.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

﻿Senator Faisal Javed, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani extended condolences for Umer Sharif s wife and family.

﻿Bilawal Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari

﻿Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed shock and grief at Sharif’s death. “The late comedian gave a new dimension to the art of comedy in Pakistan and took it to new heights,” he said, adding that the services of the legendary star would be remembered for life.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari while expressing regret over the demise of Omar Sharif said that the services rendered to the art of late Omar Sharif are unforgettable.

﻿Syed Aminul Haq

﻿Expressing deep sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned actor, Federal Minister Syed Aminul Haq said that Pakistan and the world of humor have lost a great actor. “The whole nation is saddened by the loss of the bereaved family.”

﻿Firdous Ashiq Awan

﻿PTI leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Sharif was “the uncrowned king of comedy” and that “the void created by his death may never be filled”.

Chaudhry brothers condole demise of legendary comedian

The Chaudhry brothers and the Pakistan Muslim League-Q leaders have express condolence over the death of actor Umer Sharif, saying that comedy lovers all over the world, including Pakistan, have lost a good artist today.

Former premier Ch Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi, and Federal minister Monis Elahi have reacted to the demise of comedy king Umer Sharif and said that they are deeply saddened by his demise.

Ch Shujaat Hussain said that umer Sharif was an artist of Pakistan who was known all over the world.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that he was a man of pain of the artist community.

Federal Minister Monis Elahi said that comedy lovers all over the world including Pakistan have lost a good artist today.

Umer Sharif passes away in Germany after prolonged illness

Pakistani veteran comedian Umer Sharif on Saturday has passed away at the age of 66 years after prolonged illness. The artist was set to resume his journey today to United States (US) for medical treatment three days after his stay in Germany.

Umer Sharif was admitted to a hospital in Germany’s Nuremberg on September 29 as his health condition deteriorated during flight to the United States.

Earlier, the departure of renowned comedian for treatment abroad was postponed due to his critical health. His blood pressure dropped while he was undergoing a dialysis.

Regarded as one of greatest comedians in sub-continent

Born on April 19, 1955, Umer Sharif was a Pakistani actor, comedian, director, producer and television personality. He started started his career from Karachi as a stage performer at the age of 14 in 1974.

Some of his extremely popular comedy stage plays were 1989’s Bakra Qistoon Pe and Buddha Ghar Pe Ha.

In October 2009, Umer Sharif started hosting late-night talk show, The Shareef Show on private television channel and interviewed many actors, entertainers, musicians, and politicians.

He also participated in Indian stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge as a guest judge.

Awards

Umer Sharif received national awards for Best Director and Best Actor in 1992 for Mr. 420. He also received ten Nigar Awards.

The artist was also honored with three Graduate Awards. He was also a recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.