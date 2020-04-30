President observed late Sharif had earned distinction in field of comedy, carved out place for him

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the death of legendary comedian Umer Sharif.

The president and the prime minister, in their separate condolence messages, prayed for the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

The president observed that late Sharif had earned distinction in the field of comedy and carved out a place for himself.

The prime minister observed that Umer Sharif was a talented personality who enjoyed a distinct place in acting and comedy. “His services in the relevant field would be remembered for long,” he added.

— Prime Minister s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 2, 2021

Pakistani veteran comedian Umer Sharif on Saturday has passed away at the age of 66 years after prolonged illness. The artist was set to resume his journey today to United States (US) for medical treatment three days after his stay in Germany.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Germany Dr Mohammad Faisal, on his twitter account, confirmed his death.

Umer Sharif was admitted to a hospital in Germany’s Nuremberg on September 29 as his health condition deteriorated during flight to the United States.

Earlier, the departure of renowned comedian for treatment abroad was postponed due to his critical health. His blood pressure dropped while he was undergoing a dialysis.