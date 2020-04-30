OGRA, federal government and other institutions have been made party in the petition.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Increase in the prices of petroleum products has been challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC) today (Saturday).

According to details, the plaintiff has demanded to retract the decision as it will cause more problems for poverty-stricken people.

Earlier, opposition parties had staged protest in National Assembly against increase in the prices of petroleum products.

During the session, the opposition members while holding placards gathered around the rostrum of NA speaker Asad Qaiser and demanded to retract the decision of hike in prices.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Khawaja Asif announced to boycott the session after which the speaker adjourned the proceedings for definite time period.

The reaction came after the government jacked up the price of petrol by Rs4 per litre effective from October 1 (Friday), following fluctuation in the global oil prices.

The decision was made as per the recommendation of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). The new price of petrol will be Rs127.20 per litre against the current rate of Rs123.20 per litre.

The prices of high-speed diesel (HSD) was enhanced by Rs2 per litre and will now cost Rs122.04 per litre. The price of kerosene oil was also increased by Rs7.02 per litre to Rs99.31 per litre against Rs92.29 per litre.

In addition, light diesel oil will cost Rs8.82 more and will thus be priced at Rs99.51 per litre.