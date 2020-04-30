LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 46 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,248,202. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 27,831 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,664 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,661 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,414 in Sindh 5,559 in KP, 926 in Islamabad, 738 in Azad Kashmir, 349 in Balochistan, and 184 in GB.

Furthermore 458,697 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 432,190 in Punjab 174,260 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,590 in Islamabad, 34,193 in Azad Kashmir, 32,943 in Balochistan and 10,329 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 19,486,951 coronavirus tests and 51,796 in the last 24 hours. 1,173,437 patients have recovered in the country whereas 3,511 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 3.21 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 59,565,195 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 602,074 in last 24 hours. 29,054,821 citizens have been have been fully vaccinated while 617,625 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 82,830,350 with 1,185,379 in the last 24 hours.