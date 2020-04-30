The nomination papers can be obtained from Returning officers till October 4.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced schedule for election to fill reserved seats in Cantonment Boards and called upon the directly elected members of the cantonment Boards to elect the members on reserved seats.

In a statement issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the nomination papers can be obtained from Returning officers till October 4. The nomination papers can be filed from October 5 to October 6, while the scrutiny of the nomination papers will be conducted by October 7.

Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by October 14.

Meanwhile, the ECP has appointed 30 Returning Officers (ROs) for conducting elections of the seats reserved for women, peasants, youth, peasants, workers and non-Muslims in Cantonment Boards.

Cantonment Executive Officers, of Rawalpindi, Chaklala, Wah, Attock, Jhelum, Lahore, Walton, Sargodha, Shorkot, Gujranwala, Kharian, Sialkot, Okara, Multan, Bahawalpur, Hyderabad, Faisal, Clifton, Karachi, Malir, Korangi Creek, Peshawar, Nowshera, Risapur, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Abbottabad and Quetta Cantonments would act as ROs in their respective areas.

