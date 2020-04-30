ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs 31 million on HESCO on the issue of deaths of citizens due to electrocution from July 2019 to October 2020.

According to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), 15 people were killed in Hyderabad due to electrocution during the period due to power supply company’s grave negligence.

The authority had constituted a three-member committee to investigate the matter. The report of the inquiry committee found HESCO guilty of 12 out of 15 deaths. NEPRA says that out of these 12 deaths, 5 were employees of Hesco itself, while 7 were civilians.

According to the report, HESCO failed to fulfill its responsibilities to maintain safety standards. HESCO did not even report the deaths to the authority in accordance with NEPRA standards.

NEPRA has directed HESCO to pay compensation to other bereaved families at the rate of Rs 3.5 million per employee. Hesco will also share the details of compensation with the authority.

