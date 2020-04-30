KARACHI (Dunya News) – Dengue fever remains uncontrolled in Sindh as 47 more persons have been tested positive for the disease, Dunya News reported on Friday.

The new cases surged the total number of patients in the province to 603 in a month. At least 26 individuals suffered from the virus in Karachi in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of infected patients in the metropolis to 394 in a month.

According to Sindh Health Department, six dengue patients have died so far in the province. Six dengue-infected patients have lost their lives in Sindh this year out of which four died in Karachi and one each in Thar and Matiari.