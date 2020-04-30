PM directs for ensuring all facilities to people staying at Panahgahs

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has directed for ensuring all the necessary facilities to people staying at Panahgahs.

The prime minister said while talking to Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on Friday. He said that the government is setting an example by establishing Model Panahgahs.

PM Khan said philanthropists and overseas Pakistanis will be joining the government in setting up Model Panahgahs. He also said the government would provide training of international standard to the staff of Panahgahs.

The special assistant briefed the Prime Minister on progress in establishing Model Panahgahs. She told that Central Advisory Board of Panahgahs has been constituted, and a four-member administrative board will soon be formed for every Panahgah.

She briefed the meeting that digital monitoring system will be started for every Panahgah within a week. She said construction of Panahgahs will be completed in a year.