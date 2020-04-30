Murtaza Wahab directed the KMC staff to use all available machinery to drain out rain water.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited various areas of Karachi during rains on Thursday night and reviewed rainwater drainage arrangements in the city, Dunya News reported.

Administrator Karachi visited Doo Talwar, Teen Talwar, Clifton, areas of South District, Two Swords, Three Swords, Clifton, Metroville and other parts of District South. He also visited Shahra-e-Faisal, Nursery Nullah and reviewed the rainwater drainage arrangements.

Murtaza Wahab directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) staff to stay in the field and asked them to use all available machinery to drain out rain water from the low-lying areas as soon as possible.

Managing Director (MD) Sindh Solid Waste Zubair Channa, Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi and other officers also accompanied Murtaza Wahab during the visit.

