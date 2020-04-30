KARACHI (Dunya News) – Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal on Thursday called on provincial chief of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Abdul Wasay in Karachi to inquire about his health, Dunya News reported.

Current political situation in the province also came under discussion during the meeting. Balochistan provincial ministers Mir Zia Ullah Langau, Saleem Khoso and other leaders accompanied the Chief Minister during the meeting.

According to sources, Chief Minister Jam Kamal invited the JUI-F to join the provincial government.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Abdul Wasay said that the interests of Balochistan are paramount and added that the decision to join the provincial government or otherwise would be taken after consultation with the party leadership.

