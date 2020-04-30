Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital.

SHUJABAD (Dunya News) – A youngster was killed when the motorcycle he was riding on was hit by a rashly driven tractor trolley in Shujabad on late Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Khokaran area of Shujabad where an over-speeding tractor trolley collided with a motocycle, killing one person on the spot.

Eye-witnesses said that the tragic accident was caused due to negligence of driver of the tractor trolley. Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ), Shujabad.

