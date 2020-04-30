Agro Biotech Park project to use latest technology in agri based products: Shibli

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz has said a project of Agro Biotech Park is being initiated to use the latest technology in agri based products.

Addressing an event in Rawalpindi on Thursday, he regretted that the agriculture sector despite being backbone of our economy was neglected in the past.

He said the present government is focusing on all important sectors including science and technology to bolster exports and change the economic landscape of the country.