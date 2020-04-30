Mepco admits it overbilled consumers during NEPRA hearing

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has admitted to overbilling its consumers up to 52 days instead of 30, a fact that was revealed during the hearing of National Electric Power and Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

The investigation revealed that Power Company had billed their customers for more than the allowed 30 days in one month.

Meanwhile, consumers of Rahim Yar Khan Energy Limited (RYKEL) also complained of overbilling.

Mepco CEO said more readings were taken in May due to the Coronavirus and Eid holidays.

Chairman NEPRA said that when did the government ask to stop necessary services during the holidays. He asked what will happen to the customers who have been overbilled and paid extra due to the increase in the slab.

Vice Chairman NEPRA said that action would be taken against the concerned officials, such negligence would not be tolerated.

He also directed to take action against the concerned CEO along with penalty for overbilling and ordered to correct the data.

