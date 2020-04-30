Shehbaz Sharif injures himself after falling from stairs

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and opposition leader in the National Assembly Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif fell down from the stairs of his house and got himself injured.

He suffered back pain after the fall. After the medical examination, the doctors have advised Shehbaz sharif to rest for two weeks.

He has suspended all political activities while he appealed for prayers for speedy recovery.

On the other hand, PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Vice President Maryam Nawaz telephoned Shehbaz Sharif and inquired about his well-being.

