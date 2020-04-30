Vaccination certificate required for domestic travel from Oct 1: PIA spokesman

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesman on Thursday has told that coronavirus vaccine certificate is required for the passengers willing to board domestic flights from October 1.

In a statement, the authorities stated, “Effective from October 1, 2021, only fully vaccinated passengers of age 17 years and above will be allowed to undertake Domestic/International travel on Inbound/Outbound travel to/from Pakistan.”

The decision came after Pakistan reported 39 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,245,127. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 27,729 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,742 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,617 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,382 in Sindh 5,537 in KP, 923 in Islamabad, 738 in Azad Kashmir, 348 in Balochistan, and 184 in GB.

Furthermore, 457,458 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 431,092 in Punjab 173,796 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,417 in Islamabad, 34,127 in Azad Kashmir, 32,916 in Balochistan and 10,321 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 19,386,106 coronavirus tests and 52,635 in the last 24 hours. 1,169,566 patients have recovered in the country whereas 3,768 patients are in critical condition.

So far, 58,405,873 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 508,637 in last 24 hours. 27,405,873 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 503,209 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 80,508,569 with 975,361 in the last 24 hours.