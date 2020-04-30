Met Office said that heavy spell of rain is expected to continue for the next two days.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Heavy rain accompanied by powerful wind lashed parts of coastal areas of Karachi including Port Qasim and Dhabeji on late Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

The Meteorological Department had earlier warned about the rain system that will enter Karachi, as a result of which heavy rains are expected in the metropolis, with fears of a hurricane in the Arabian Sea.

A statement from the Meteorological Department said that the rain system is present in Indian Gujarat, while the rain system is developing in Karachi, other parts of Sindh and Balochistan and warned about torrential rains till October 3.

The department said that the system is likely to bring heavy rains from Thursday while monsoon winds will enter with more intensity and it is also likely that urban flooding situation will arise.

Statement said that heavy spell of rain is expected to continue for the next two days, during which winds can blow at speeds of 35 to 40 nautical miles adding that fishermen should avoid going into the deep sea.

On the other hand, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab in a message on Twitter said that CM Sindh has assigned duties to Ministers for districts expected to receive heavy rain.

For Karachi duties have been assigned to Mukesh Chawla (District South), Saeed Ghani (District East), Taimur Talpur (District Korangi), Shehla Raza (District Central), Sajid Jokhio (District Malir), Liaqat Askani (District Keamari) and Waqar Mehdi (District West).

