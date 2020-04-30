Zubair, his wife received threats before video scandal: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that Muhammad Zubair and his wife received several threats before the video scandal.

Talking to newsmen at the party secretariat in Model Town, she said that there should be a system to give justice in the country, not a system to imprison the three-time prime minister.

She said that Muhammad Zubair is and will remain my spokesperson adding that he and his wife received several threats before the video scandal. Maryam said that no one can threaten me as Nawaz Sharif gave a befitting reply to the threats given earlier.

“I want Nawaz Sharif to return before December as he is eager to come to Pakistan,” said Maryam adding those who want to challenge me they should do it in politics.

She said that there is no provision in the constitution to extend chairman NAB’s tenure.

