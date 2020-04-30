ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Wednesday has said that electronic voting machine (EVM) will ensure fair and transparent elections.



Addressing a National Conference on Future of Local Government, in Islamabad, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has always been supportive of the local governments.



He further stressed that an effective and sustainable local bodies system is important to address the problems of the people at grassroots level.

The minister for Science and Technology said it is our endeavor to ensure free, fair and transparent elections by the use of Electronic Voting Machines.