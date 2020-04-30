Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least five persons were killed and 20 other sustained injuries in a bus and trailer collision near Karachi in the wee hours of Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Super Highway in Nooriabad area near Karachi where a bus going to Hyderabad from Karachi collided with a trailer, killing five persons on the spot and injuring 20 others.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. The rescue sources said that the death toll may rise further as several passengers were in critical condition.

