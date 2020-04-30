Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and retrieved the dead body from the rubbles.

LARKANA (Dunya News) – A minor girls was killed when roof of a dilapidated house suddenly collapsed in Larkana on Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, roof of a dilapidated house located in Ghogari village near Larkana caved in due to recent rains, burying an eight-year-old girl under the debris.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and retrieved the dead body from the rubbles. The dead body was later handed over to the heirs of the girl after the medico-legal formalities.

