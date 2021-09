Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Taluka Hospital, Bathoro.

SAJAWAL (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and one more was wounded when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit a tractor in Sajawal, a district of the Sindh province, on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Bathoro Bypass in Sajawal where a rashly driven tractor hit a motorcycle, killing two persons on the spot and injuring one more.

