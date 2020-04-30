Senate body approves corporal punishment bill 2021

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights has unanimously passed on Tuesday the prohibition of corporal punishment bill.

As per details, after the approval of Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill 2021 the use of force or hurting children could become a criminal offense.

The bill protects children against corporal punishment by any person, at workplace, in all types of educational institutions, including formal, non-formal, and religious both public and private, child care institutions including foster care and rehabilitation centres as well as juvenile justice system.

According to the bill, “any punishments in which physical force is used and intended to cause some degree of pain or discomfort, however, light it may be, which may involve hitting (smacking, slapping, spanking)” will be subject to criminal proceedings against the violator.

The bill proposes that the ministry of education and Wifaqul Madaris to form committees for schools and madrassas. Each committee will have three members and one of them have to be a woman.

The committees will have to decide on a complaint within 30 days.