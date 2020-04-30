Minister says contradiction in remarks of Shehbaz Sharif given by him on two different occasions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday chided PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif for exonerating himself of alleged criminal acts such as money laundering and corruption.

He was replying to Shehbaz Sharif’s tweet in which he claimed his acquittal from a court in the United Kingdom against criminal charges of money laundering.

Farrukh, in a tweet, said there was a contradiction in the statements of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif given by him on two different occasions.

“On the one hand, Shehbaz Sharif told NAB (National Accountability Bureau) and FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) that he has nothing to do with (financial) matters of Suleman Shahbaz, but on the other side, he claimed his vindication on unfreezing of the bank accounts of Suleman Shahbaz,” he tweeted.

He added to his tweet that Shehbaz should show some courage and ask his son Suleman to return to the country on the first available flight and appear before the FIA and NAB to prove his innocence.