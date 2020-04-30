Terrorists targeted a FC border post from Iranian territory with Small Arms fire

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – One Pakistan Army soldier was martyred and another wounded in terrorists attack on Frontier Corps border post from Iranian territory.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists targeted a Frontier Corps border post from Iranian territory with Small Arms fire in general area Chukab, Balochistan.

Due to fire, Sepoy Maqbool Shah of Frontier Corps embraced martyrdom while another soldier was injured.

The Iranian authorities concerned have been informed about the incident.