Five killed as passenger van falls into drain in Gilgit

GILGIT (Dunya News) - At least five people were killed and more than 25 injured when a van carrying passengers fell into a drain in Nagar district of Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to Rescue officials, the van met the tragic accident when it was negotiating a narrow curve near Sultanabad at Karakoram Highway and resultantly plunged into a drain, causing the death of five people and injuring over a dozen.

The bodies and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

Rescue officials said three of the injured persons were in critical condition and they were undergoing treatment at the hospital.

